Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 419.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.07. 589,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,968. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

