HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.0568 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $1,705.16 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

