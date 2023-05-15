HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $260,303.89 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, HI has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $260,303.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,004.66 or 1.00055753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0044425 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $196,300.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

