Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.2 %

HIBB opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $639.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 35.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hibbett by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hibbett by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

