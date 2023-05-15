Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Acquires 972 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch bought 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £835.92 ($1,054.79).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SONG traded up GBX 1.59 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86.99 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.50. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 77.20 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.51). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,540.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is -50,000.00%.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

