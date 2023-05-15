Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.44

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 15076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.99.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.
