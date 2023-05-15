Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.44

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 15076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading

