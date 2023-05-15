Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 125 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

