Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.04.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

HMPT opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 63.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

