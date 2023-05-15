Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

