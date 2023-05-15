Hop Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and $478,533.95 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

