Horizen One Day Volume Tops $4.30 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $113.14 million and $4.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.26 or 0.00030196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00121490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,688,662 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.