Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,327. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $181.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

