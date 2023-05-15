Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $360.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

