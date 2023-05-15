Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 830 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,770. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

