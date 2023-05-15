Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Sysco comprises 0.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.47. 567,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,118. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

