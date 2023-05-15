Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.06. The stock had a trading volume of 954,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,712. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

