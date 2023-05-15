Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $832,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.5% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,504. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

