Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,284 shares of company stock worth $7,228,195. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 802,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,439. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

