Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 608,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,363,000. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 34.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,010,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GVI traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,911 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

