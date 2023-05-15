Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,803 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 180.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.91. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.