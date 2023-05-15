Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,845 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $204.62. 2,089,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,014. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

