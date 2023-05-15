Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.56. 5,884,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,152,201. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

