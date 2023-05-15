Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several research firms have issued reports on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

