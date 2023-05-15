HUNT Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $66.74 million and $2.39 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

