Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 286,862 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,748,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after purchasing an additional 182,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

