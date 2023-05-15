ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £53,950 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Alastair Bruce acquired 5,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,079 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($68,075.71).
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance
LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,094 ($13.80) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.36 million, a PE ratio of 295.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 928 ($11.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.44).
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
