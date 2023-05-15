ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £53,950 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Alastair Bruce acquired 5,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,079 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($68,075.71).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,094 ($13.80) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.36 million, a PE ratio of 295.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 928 ($11.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.44).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

