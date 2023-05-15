ICON Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. ICON has a market cap of $246.39 million and $12.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,787,834 coins and its circulating supply is 956,787,959 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,754,799.0263891 with 956,755,340.7833726 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2551791 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $15,945,902.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

