IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Guggenheim

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 193.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.23.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

