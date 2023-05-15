IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IHI Price Performance
Shares of IHICY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. 7,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
IHI Company Profile
