IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 37,583 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $19.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

