IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 15.58% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.61.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

