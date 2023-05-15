Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $133.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

