Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 0.2 %

HubSpot stock opened at $462.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.