Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $111.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.