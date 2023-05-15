Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,152 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $90.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

