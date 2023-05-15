Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in CSX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.