Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $148.50 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

