Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix stock opened at $341.30 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.