Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.18% of Carter’s worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CRI opened at $64.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.