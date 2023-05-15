Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 185 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $368.84 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

