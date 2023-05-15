Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 224 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.