Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 248 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,357,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,478,000 after buying an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Encompass Health by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

