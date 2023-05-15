Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 570 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $275.87 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

