Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 7,217 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Kroger by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 808,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,064,000 after buying an additional 165,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 216,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

