Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 77,668 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 591,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 198,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

