indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.11. 347,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,847,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Specifically, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,734,310.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $4,259,956 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.