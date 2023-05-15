Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.40.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

