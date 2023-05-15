Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.8 %

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 39,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

ISSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,535,796 shares in the company, valued at $19,652,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

