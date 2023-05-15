Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UJAN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

BATS UJAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. 7,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

