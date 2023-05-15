Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,900 shares in the company, valued at $400,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 205,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 356.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,724 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 111,304 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

