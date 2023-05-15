Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,900 shares in the company, valued at $400,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 205,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.
Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.